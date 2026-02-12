Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Compass Point

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.97.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 2,125,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $854,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $555,964,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

