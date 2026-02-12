T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at TD Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $263.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $268.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.13.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.11. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,636. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 89,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 654,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,286 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 69,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

