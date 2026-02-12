International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 6.8%

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,219. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

Key Headlines Impacting International Flavors & Fragrances

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded IFF to “Outperform” and raised its price target to $85, signaling renewed analyst confidence and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.

Insider activity noted a recent small purchase by an executive, which can be read as a modest sign of internal confidence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company-issued FY?2026 revenue guidance of roughly $10.5B–$10.8B is centered on the consensus (~$10.7B), so guidance neither materially surprises to the upside nor signals a major downside — this helped limit downside but isn’t a strong catalyst alone. (Company update)

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Recommended Stories

