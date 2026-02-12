Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM):
- 2/10/2026 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$61.00.
- 2/4/2026 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$44.00 to C$58.00.
- 1/26/2026 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$55.00.
- 1/22/2026 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$57.00.
DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.
