Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Lowered to Hold Rating by B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit downgraded shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday. iA Financial set a $18.50 target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sound Point Meridian Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of SPMC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 8,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.32. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.3%. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Forstenhausler bought 4,118 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $56,004.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,924.80. This trade represents a 187.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,269,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,409,263.90. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,480 shares of company stock worth $115,727 and sold 10,803 shares worth $156,663. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPMC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Everest Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,821,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

