Leuthold Group LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 revenue, EPS beats on the headline metrics and Cisco raised its FY26 outlook — evidence of strong demand (particularly from AI hyperscalers). This supports longer?term revenue growth expectations. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Positive Sentiment: New Silicon One G300 AI switching silicon positions Cisco to compete for large AI?data?center spend (big TAM). That product news underpins the company’s AI infrastructure narrative and potential market share gains vs. competitors. Silicon One G300 Announcement Drives Sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 2% quarterly dividend increase to $0.42 — a shareholder?friendly move that signals management confidence and supports income investors. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain broadly positive with several upgrades and above?consensus targets — this supports upside but may already be priced into the stock. Quiver Quant Q2 Earnings Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: some outlets question whether recent multi?year gains have priced in the AI upside, so investor patience may be required for further upside. Is Cisco Fairly Priced?
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance was essentially in line with expectations rather than a clear beat; investors punished the stock after the quarter even though results were strong — market focus shifted to guidance cadence. CNBC: Stock Drops on Mediocre Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Gross margin came in below some estimates and management noted higher memory/component costs are pressuring margins; that near?term margin risk is a key reason traders sold shares. MSN: Higher Memory Costs Pressure Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow softened year?over?year and capex rose; combined with notable insider selling reported by third parties, these items add execution and governance noise for short?term traders. Quiver Quant: Financials & Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
