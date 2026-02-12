Leuthold Group LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

