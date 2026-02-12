Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.74.

PANW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.62. 1,634,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,432,605. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.74. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total transaction of $23,070,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 298,887 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,383.61. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,995. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $502,263,000 after buying an additional 1,282,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,104,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $430,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

