BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. BlackLine traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 130156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BL

Key Headlines Impacting BlackLine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 110.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.