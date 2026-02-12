Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

LSCC traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 661,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,118.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.59%.The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $65,517.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 104,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,602.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,196,508. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137,140 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.6% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

