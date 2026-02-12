Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 170970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.19 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 54.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

