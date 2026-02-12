Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IRT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 772,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.26 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,935,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after buying an additional 420,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.
Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.
