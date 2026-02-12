Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 772,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.26 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Independence Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,935,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,320,000 after buying an additional 420,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

