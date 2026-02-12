Leerink Partners Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $185.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $267.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.05.

Humana stock opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200 day moving average is $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a twelve month low of $169.61 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Humana by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

