Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 322,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 142,229 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,760,000 after acquiring an additional 110,480 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 491.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.2607 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

