Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,570.70. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. The trade was a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 13.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Lyft by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 51,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lyft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 92.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lyft

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.