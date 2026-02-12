LSV Asset Management Grows Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of FedEx worth $271,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $586,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 155.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $367.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $374.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.26.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

