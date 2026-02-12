Short Interest in Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Increases By 178.3%

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 100,506 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the January 15th total of 36,110 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LNVGY shares. Zacks Research raised Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Price Performance

LNVGY traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 43,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.