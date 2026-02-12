Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 230,313 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the January 15th total of 80,860 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PICB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of investment grade corporate bonds issued by non-the United States issuers in the currencies: Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, Danish Krone, New Zealand Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

