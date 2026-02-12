Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 11,400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $391.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.04. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.73 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.