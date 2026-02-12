Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Position Increased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $337.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.87.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

