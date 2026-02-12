Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 134.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $14,214,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,337.26. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,247 shares of company stock worth $46,587,520. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HIG stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

