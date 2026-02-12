Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TPG (TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2026 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to an “outperform” rating.

2/9/2026 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – TPG was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/6/2026 – TPG was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/6/2026 – TPG was given a new $69.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2026 – TPG is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – TPG was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/22/2026 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – TPG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/14/2026 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – TPG had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – TPG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2026 – TPG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. TPG’s payout ratio is 409.09%.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

