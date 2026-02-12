Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $206.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

