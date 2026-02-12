Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.47.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.3%

GD opened at $346.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.73. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

