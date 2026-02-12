Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 18,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 10,861.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 782,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 775,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,441,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 514,046 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in Cognex by 3,468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 334,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 325,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,226,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 321,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

