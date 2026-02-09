Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 9,632 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $179.83 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.32.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

