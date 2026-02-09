RFG Advisory LLC Sells 195,795 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 633,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $66,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.