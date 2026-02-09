New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 175.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

