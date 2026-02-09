BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 915,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 225,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 401,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $724,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

