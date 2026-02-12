Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Announces Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.800-1.840 EPS.

Record 2025 operating performance — Kimco reported 6.7% NAREIT FFO/share growth, matched an all?time high portfolio occupancy of 96.4%, leased 1.2M sq ft in Q4, and grew its signed?not?open pipeline to 390 bps (~$73M ABR).

— Kimco reported 6.7% NAREIT FFO/share growth, matched an all?time high portfolio occupancy of 96.4%, leased 1.2M sq ft in Q4, and grew its signed?not?open pipeline to 390 bps (~$73M ABR). Stronger balance sheet and credit upgrade — Moody’s upgraded Kimco to A3 (A?) in Q4; the company finished with over $2.2B of immediate liquidity and consolidated net debt/EBITDA of ~5.4x, giving management flexibility for 2026.

— Moody’s upgraded Kimco to A3 (A?) in Q4; the company finished with over $2.2B of immediate liquidity and consolidated net debt/EBITDA of ~5.4x, giving management flexibility for 2026. Aggressive capital recycling plan with tax implications — Management intends to sell $300M–$500M (largely ground leases and non?core land) at ~5%–6% caps and redeploy proceeds into higher?growth assets, but noted sizable taxable gains that they hope to defer via 1031 exchanges and that could trigger a special dividend if not deferred.

— Management intends to sell $300M–$500M (largely ground leases and non?core land) at ~5%–6% caps and redeploy proceeds into higher?growth assets, but noted sizable taxable gains that they hope to defer via 1031 exchanges and that could trigger a special dividend if not deferred. 2026 financial outlook — Initial guidance is $1.80–$1.84 FFO/share (2.3%–4.5% growth) and same?property NOI growth of 2.5%–3.5%, with management expecting accelerating rent commencements from the SNO pipeline through the year.

— Initial guidance is $1.80–$1.84 FFO/share (2.3%–4.5% growth) and same?property NOI growth of 2.5%–3.5%, with management expecting accelerating rent commencements from the SNO pipeline through the year. Operating efficiency and digital transformation — Kimco is flattening to a functionally aligned operating model and investing in automation and data tools, targeting roughly $3M of G&A savings at midpoint while aiming to speed leasing and execution.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 3,542,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

