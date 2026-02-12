Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Ardmore is benefiting from a very strong freight market: reported MR TCEs of about $25k/day (Q4) and ~ $29k/day (Q1, 50% booked) Financial position strengthened—Ardmore refinanced into a $350m revolving facility , fully redeemed the $30m preferred, maintains a low cash break?even (~ $11.7k/day ) and declared a quarterly dividend consistent with policy. Operational moves are boosting returns: an intensive dry?docking/upgrades program (including advanced cargo tank coatings) and AI/hull?performance initiatives have raised cargo versatility and produced TCE premiums (management cites up to $6k/day ) while cutting future CapEx (2026 forecast ~ $5m ). Structural supply/demand tailwinds persist—sanctions and “dark fleet” activity have sidelined a material portion of tonnage and the MR fleet is ageing (avg ~ 15 years with scrapping candidates far exceeding the orderbook), supporting tighter utilization and longer ton?miles. Key risks remain: geopolitics and evolving trade routes create volatility, and a likely tougher global liquidity/financing environment (large sovereign and corporate issuance needs) could raise funding costs or constrain capital deployment.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 521,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

