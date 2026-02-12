HC Wainwright Lowers Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target to $25.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of BTDR stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,581. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $224.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The business’s revenue was up 225.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Very strong top?line growth — Q4 revenue jumped year?over?year to roughly $224.8M (and full?year revenue to ~$620.3M), beating consensus and demonstrating rapid scale-up of self?mining and SEALMINER deployments. Read More.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

