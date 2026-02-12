Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Geo Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Geo Group’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Geo Group updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.170-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.990-1.070 EPS.

Geo Group Stock Performance

GEO stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.73. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geo Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Geo Group by 245.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in Geo Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Geo Group News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong top?line growth — GEO reported total Q4 revenues of $707.7M, up ~16.5% year?over?year, signaling healthy contract activity and revenue momentum. View Press Release

Q4 revenue beat and strong top?line growth — GEO reported total Q4 revenues of $707.7M, up ~16.5% year?over?year, signaling healthy contract activity and revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: Founder returns as CEO — GEO announced CEO J. David Donahue will retire and Founder/Executive Chairman Dr. George Zoley will resume the CEO role effective March 1, 2026, a move some investors may view as stabilizing because of Zoley’s long-standing operational experience. Corporate Reorganization

Founder returns as CEO — GEO announced CEO J. David Donahue will retire and Founder/Executive Chairman Dr. George Zoley will resume the CEO role effective March 1, 2026, a move some investors may view as stabilizing because of Zoley’s long-standing operational experience. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS in line with expectations — GEO reported $0.25 EPS, matching consensus and improving from $0.13 a year ago; that removes an outright earnings surprise as a catalyst. Earnings Coverage

Q4 EPS in line with expectations — GEO reported $0.25 EPS, matching consensus and improving from $0.13 a year ago; that removes an outright earnings surprise as a catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Full release and investor materials posted — management provided a press release and slide deck with the quarter and 2026 outlook for review. Slide Deck

Full release and investor materials posted — management provided a press release and slide deck with the quarter and 2026 outlook for review. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance below Street expectations — GEO set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.99–$1.07 vs. consensus ~$1.27, a meaningful shortfall that likely pressured the stock. Company Results & Guidance

2026 guidance below Street expectations — GEO set FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.99–$1.07 vs. consensus ~$1.27, a meaningful shortfall that likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance also below expectations — management guided Q1 2026 EPS of $0.17–$0.19 (consensus ~$0.25) and revenue guidance slightly under Street estimates, reinforcing concerns about near?term earnings growth. Guidance Summary

Q1 guidance also below expectations — management guided Q1 2026 EPS of $0.17–$0.19 (consensus ~$0.25) and revenue guidance slightly under Street estimates, reinforcing concerns about near?term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Legal and ESG pressure persists — a denied rehearing on a legal injunction and reports of rejected shareholder proposals on human?rights reviews add reputational and litigation risk that could weigh on valuation. No Rehearing Article ESG Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Geo Group this week:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GEO

Geo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.