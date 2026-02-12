Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.440–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Frontier Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.400-0.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Stock Down 4.3%

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 3,497,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontier Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 82,627 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $477,584.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 631,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,012.08. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,556. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,444. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Frontier Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Frontier Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 852,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 718,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.