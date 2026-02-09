Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVVD. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

In other Invivyd news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

