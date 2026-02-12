Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Stock Holdings Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,917 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.29% of Caesars Entertainment worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 30.3% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

