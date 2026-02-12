Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $96,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $163.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

