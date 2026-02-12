ING Groep NV Sells 39,603 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,603 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised PKG’s FY2027 EPS view to $12.38 and lifted several future-quarter estimates (Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and a small bump to Q2 2026), which supports a stronger medium?term earnings outlook despite a “Hold” rating. (Zacks Research)

Market commentary and post?quarter analysis are circulating (e.g., buy/sell/hold pieces) that may prompt short?term trading but do not provide new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term estimates — notably Q1 2026 from $2.38 to $2.20, plus reductions to Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026 (now $10.80) — which can pressure the stock because near?term earnings expectations drive quarterly sentiment and valuation. (Zacks Research)

Zacks cut several near?term estimates — notably Q1 2026 from $2.38 to $2.20, plus reductions to Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026 (now $10.80) — which can pressure the stock because near?term earnings expectations drive quarterly sentiment and valuation. (Zacks Research) Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~29.5% in January to ~3.18M shares (?3.6% of shares), increasing potential downside pressure and volatility if bearish flows continue or if negative catalysts appear.

PKG opened at $244.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.73. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $246.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.34%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

