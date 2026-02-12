Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 246.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,092 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BATS:ICVT opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

