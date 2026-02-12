SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 137.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $467.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

