SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 137.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance
GLD stock opened at $467.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.68.
SPDR Gold Shares News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Large hedge-fund and macro positioning: David Einhorn (Greenlight) said he’s betting big on gold expecting the Fed will cut rates more than currently priced, which supports longer-term demand for GLD as an inflation/ rate-cut hedge. David Einhorn says the Fed will cut ‘substantially more’ than two times. So he’s betting big on gold
- Positive Sentiment: Bank and strategist bullishness: Big-bank and sell?side calls (Goldman Sachs commentary and UBS price targets) continue to underpin the narrative that gold remains in a secular bull market and could see much higher targets over 2026, supporting medium-term flows into GLD. Gold’s rally just rewrote the commodity playbook, Goldman Sachs says
- Positive Sentiment: Physical demand expansion: Texas unveiled an official bullion program and “gold bills,” which can lift U.S. retail/physical demand and is supportive for GLD’s underlying metal sentiment. Exclusive: Texas unveils official bullion program and gold bills
- Positive Sentiment: Mining sector health reinforces gold thesis: Analysts (Van Eck) point to miners’ record cash flow and potential reratings—this ecosystem strength tends to support investor interest in gold exposure, indirectly positive for GLD. Early 2026 volatility won’t derail gold’s bull market, miners’ record cash flow will support reratings – Van Eck’s Casanova
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup is mixed: Several technical pieces note gold is testing key resistance around $5,141–$5,150; a decisive daily close above that would be bullish, but failure leaves potential chop—this creates short-term trade risk for GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Rally Pressures Key Fibonacci Resistance
- Neutral Sentiment: BCA remains long but flags speculative flows: Institutional views staying long support structural demand, but warnings about speculative flows imply higher short-term volatility for GLD. BCA stays long gold, but warns speculative flows could trigger another pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor fund-level selling noted: A small 13F report shows Allegheny Financial trimmed its GLD stake materially in the last quarter, a minor data point rather than a market-moving institutional exit. Allegheny Financial Group Has $817,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. jobs (NFP) and a firmer dollar pushed gold lower: Multiple reports show gold slipping after a stronger-than-expected NFP print boosted the dollar and reduced near-term rate-cut odds—this is the primary immediate drag on GLD today. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Can Gold Clear $5,140 Toward $5,300?
- Negative Sentiment: Fed pause/longer-hold narrative weighing on non-yielding gold: Coverage highlights that prospects of a prolonged Fed pause (or slower cuts) reduce gold’s near-term appeal, contributing to selling/ profit-taking pressure in GLD. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
