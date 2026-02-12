Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,748 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,220,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,496,000 after buying an additional 1,139,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,670,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,301,750,000 after purchasing an additional 964,005 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,012,969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 688,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 688,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,150,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,985,000 after purchasing an additional 643,509 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

