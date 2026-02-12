The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,102 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.04% of Kroger worth $464,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

