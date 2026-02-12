Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,987,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,655,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,555,000 after acquiring an additional 116,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.