iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Stock Holdings Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $415,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

