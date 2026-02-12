JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

