Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. The trade was a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted price targets and ratings after the Q4 print and guidance; several large shops (Jefferies, Goldman, Wells Fargo, BMO) raised targets substantially, supporting upside expectations and helping push MAR to a new 52‑week high.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $367.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 88.92% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

