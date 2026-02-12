Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 7,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

