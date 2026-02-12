Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 7,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
More Cisco Systems News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 revenue, EPS beats on the headline metrics and Cisco raised its FY26 outlook — evidence of strong demand (particularly from AI hyperscalers). This supports longer?term revenue growth expectations. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Positive Sentiment: New Silicon One G300 AI switching silicon positions Cisco to compete for large AI?data?center spend (big TAM). That product news underpins the company’s AI infrastructure narrative and potential market share gains vs. competitors. Silicon One G300 Announcement Drives Sentiment
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 2% quarterly dividend increase to $0.42 — a shareholder?friendly move that signals management confidence and supports income investors. CISCO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain broadly positive with several upgrades and above?consensus targets — this supports upside but may already be priced into the stock. Quiver Quant Q2 Earnings Summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: some outlets question whether recent multi?year gains have priced in the AI upside, so investor patience may be required for further upside. Is Cisco Fairly Priced?
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance was essentially in line with expectations rather than a clear beat; investors punished the stock after the quarter even though results were strong — market focus shifted to guidance cadence. CNBC: Stock Drops on Mediocre Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Gross margin came in below some estimates and management noted higher memory/component costs are pressuring margins; that near?term margin risk is a key reason traders sold shares. MSN: Higher Memory Costs Pressure Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow softened year?over?year and capex rose; combined with notable insider selling reported by third parties, these items add execution and governance noise for short?term traders. Quiver Quant: Financials & Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CSCO stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $337.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $88.18.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.