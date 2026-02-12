Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133,754 shares, an increase of 198.5% from the January 15th total of 44,814 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 80,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAUZ opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.80.

About Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

