EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) vs. ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head to Head Review

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICU Medical and EssilorLuxottica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60 EssilorLuxottica 0 1 5 2 3.13

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $175.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than EssilorLuxottica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EssilorLuxottica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICU Medical and EssilorLuxottica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.38 billion 1.52 -$117.69 million ($0.31) -474.12 EssilorLuxottica $28.69 billion 5.11 $2.55 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica has higher revenue and earnings than ICU Medical.

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and EssilorLuxottica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -0.32% 7.71% 3.81% EssilorLuxottica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EssilorLuxottica beats ICU Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands. It also provides finishing equipment, vision performance screening, eye examination and refractions, fitting parameter measurements, and small tools and consumables under the Essilor Instruments brand; high-tech equipment for optical surfacing, polishing, measuring, coating, and finishing, as well as consumables, tools, and services under the Satisloh brand. In addition, the company provides eyewear products under the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, Alain Mikli, Costa, Bliz, Native, Luxottica, Sferoflex, Bolon, Molsion, DbyD, and Unofficial and Seen, as well as other Licensed brands. In addition, the company designs, develops, markets, and maintains lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eyecare professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. It wholesales its products to independent opticians, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and large retail chains in the eyecare and eyewear industry; and sells directly to consumers through the network of brick and mortar retail network and its online channels. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

