Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 193.0% in January

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 460 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the January 15th total of 157 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

RWAYZ stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: RWAYZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Runway Growth Finance Corp., a publicly traded business development company. The notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 8.00%, payable quarterly, and mature on January 15, 2027. They rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations of the issuer, providing investors with a high-yield debt exposure to the company’s financing activities.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. specializes in providing flexible growth capital solutions to middle-market and late-stage private companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.