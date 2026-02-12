Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after buying an additional 6,623,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,099,000 after purchasing an additional 323,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $95.76 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

