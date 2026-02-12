Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.28 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after buying an additional 6,623,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after acquiring an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,814,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,099,000 after purchasing an additional 323,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large investors and strategists are forecasting more Fed easing later in 2026 — a tailwind for gold if rate?cut expectations rise; Greenlight’s David Einhorn is positioning heavily in gold and SOFR futures. David Einhorn says the Fed will cut ‘substantially more’ than two times. So he’s betting big on gold
- Positive Sentiment: UBS and other firms continue to issue multi?month bullish price targets (UBS sees $5,900/oz by year?end), supporting long?term investor demand and ETF flows into gold exposure. Gold will hit $5,900/oz by year end on Fed easing, sovereign buying – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals in the mining sector (record cash flow) and bullish analyst views on reratings could underpin longer?term demand for gold wrappers and related ETFs. Early 2026 volatility won’t derail gold’s bull market, miners’ record cash flow will support reratings – Van Eck’s Casanova
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical studies show gold testing key Fibonacci resistance near $5,141 — a decisive daily close above that level would be needed to confirm a fresh leg higher. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Rally Pressures Key Fibonacci Resistance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts flag a possible breakout scenario if upcoming data (NFP/CPI) disappoints versus current expectations — market reaction will likely be volatile and drive ETF flows in either direction. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Weak NFP Could Spark Gold Breakout Over $5143.89
- Negative Sentiment: Most recent stronger U.S. jobs data (NFP) has lifted the dollar and reduced immediate rate?cut odds, weighing on gold prices and pressuring IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Can Gold Clear $5,140 Toward $5,300?
- Negative Sentiment: Major outlets report gold weakness on the prospect of a prolonged Fed pause — reduced appeal for a non?yielding asset typically pressures gold ETFs like IAU. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
- Negative Sentiment: Kitco coverage notes losing momentum after the January payrolls print (130K), underscoring the near?term risk of pullbacks and profit?taking. Gold losing some momentum as U.S. economy created 130K jobs January
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
